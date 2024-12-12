Democrat lawmakers ask Biden to take action to mitigate mass deportations

On Wednesday, democratic senators including Ben Ray Luján spent the day calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action to protect DACA recipients.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Democratic senators, including Ben Ray Luján, spent Wednesday calling on President Joe Biden to take immediate action to protect DACA recipients.

DACA recipients are those brought to the U.S. illegally as children and have lived here their whole lives.

Lawmakers say the president still has time to act before his term ends, and before president-elect Donald Trump acts on his promise of mass deportations.

They are asking Biden to not only offer DACA recipients more protections but extend temporary protected status for migrants from some Central American countries.

Trump did weigh in on DACA recipients during an interview Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press. Trump said he was open to working out a solution for DACA recipients to remain in the country, but did not give any details.

Luján says Democrats are ready to talk about what that deal could look like.

“There is willingness to work together, with our colleagues, with the incoming administration,” said Luján.

Democratic senators however are against mass deportations, and warn removing work authorizations for some migrants would harm the workforce and have a negative impact on the economy.