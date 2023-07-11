Deputies seek info on double homicide at Farmington salvage yard

FARMINGTON, N.M. — San Juan County deputies say they’re tirelessly investigating a double homicide at a local salvage yard in April.

According to the SJCSO, deputies responded to Highway 64 Auto Salvage after workers found two bodies April 5. Deputies identified the victims as Anthony McCants, 26, and Candrick Begay, 31.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said McCants and Begay were pulling parts out in the yard.

Later that evening, employees began to look for the two when family members hadn’t heard from them. Employees began to search the large area and found their bodies on the property.

Hours after this shooting, Farmington police officers responded to the wrong address for a call and shot and killed the man living there. Police identified the homeowner as 52-year-old Robert Dotson.

Dotson was an employee at the salvage yard. However, deputies believe there is no connection between that shooting and the double homicide.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is actively investigating this case as a double homicide. They say that “no detail you might remember is too small” and ask anyone with any information to call their tipline at (505) 333-7878.

