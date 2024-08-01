DH Lescombes Winery to open second metro location this fall

Rendering of new location, courtesy of Lescombes Family Vineyards

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lescombes Family Vineyards is expanding its operations with a second D.H. Lescombes Winery & Bistro location in the Albuquerque metro.

The location will be at Coors Bypass and Alameda, where the Enchanted Falls Event Center and Café was. The Lescombes family said they purchased the building and are working on completely renovating it into their “Cottonwood location” with its proximity to the Cottonwood Corners shopping complex and Rio Rancho.

“We had been looking for the perfect site for a second location in Albuquerque,” said Brandon Young, the CEO of Lescombes Family Vineyards. “This is going to be a great fit for us and we can hardly wait to open our doors.”

Their lone Albuquerque location, for now, is in Old Town on Rio Grande Boulevard. It opened in the summer of 2005.

Lescombes also has locations in Alamogordo, Santa Fe, Deming and Las Cruces. Thomas Perez, the general manager of the Las Cruces location, will manage the new location.

“I’ll miss Las Cruces and all the wonderful people I’ve met. But my heart is in Albuquerque and I can’t wait to start this new chapter with this beautiful location,” Perez said.

To keep up-to-date on the progress of this location, click here.