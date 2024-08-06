Disabled Vietnam veteran shoots, kills home intruder

It sounds like a nightmare, a shadow coming in through your window in the middle of the night.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It sounds like a nightmare, a shadow coming in through your window in the middle of the night.

But it actually happened to a disabled Vietnam veteran living in the International District, and he was prepared.

It happened early Monday morning. Danny Ricketts told KOB 4 the sound of his bedroom window sliding open woke him up. Then, all he saw was a shadow with a knife.

Police were called to his apartment near San Mateo and Zuni. They found a man with a gunshot wound in the street. He died at the hospital.

Ricketts was a Marine in the Vietnam War, he’s also an amputee and relies on a wheelchair to get around.

He suffers from PTSD and keeps a pistol on his nightstand under a hat just in case.

“I was just thinking if he came through that window, there was no way I was getting away,” said Ricketts. “He’s going to be faster than me, he’s going to catch me outside or catch me inside. What are the choices?”

Ricketts says after he fired the round, he hoped he hadn’t hurt anybody.

APD says they are not charging him at this time, calling the shooting self-defense.

The intruder actually took off running after Ricketts shot him.