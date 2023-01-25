Dog owners claim local trainer neglected animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – We are hearing even more horror stories involving a local Albuquerque dog trainer. Dozens of people have reached out to us in recent weeks since the original story about Lisa Berry, the owner of Duke City Dog Academy.

Many claim she charged thousands of dollars for a few weeks of boarding and dog training, only to return dogs weeks after she promised, with noticeable weight loss, injuries, and other trauma.

On Tuesday night, a group of victims and others impacted by Berry met to speak up for voiceless animals, in hopes that this case will reach the mayor’s office, Animal Welfare, and other law enforcement.

Some say they’ve been asking for help for years, and are finally starting to see some power in numbers.

“These people need justice, and we have gone through so much over the years, trying to bring light to this. And I’m here to help these victims and help these animals that have no voice.”

Berry’s most recent company, Duke City Dog Academy closed last week.

KOB 4 reached out to Berry for comment on our original story. She blamed sickness, family emergencies, and other employees for the conditions of the dogs she was paid to train.

