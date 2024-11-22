Donations allow local nonprofit to distribute over 200 Thanksgiving meals

If you ask some local families, "Be the Blessing" is living up to the name this Thanksgiving.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last month, we told you about a woman making a difference in the community as someone decided to “Pay it 4ward” to her.

Yvonne Encinias works through the “Be the Blessing” nonprofit, also known as the Richard Montoya organization. The organization works with Santa Fe High School to help families in-need.

Volunteers continued their work by distributing Thanksgiving meals. In all, they said they had enough donations for more than 200 meals.

If you’d like to learn more about “Be the Blessing,” visit this link.