Donations and volunteers needed for ABQ Reads program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is often ranked low for literacy and one program is working to change that but they need help from the community.

ABQ Reads is all about boosting literacy achievement among young readers in Albuquerque. However, they rely on over 300 adult volunteers and partners with Albuquerque Public Schools.

Because of that, and the new school year coming very, very soon, they need your help.

LeeAn Kravitz stopped by to talk about ABQ Reads’ mission and need for donations and volunteers – in the video above.