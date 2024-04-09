Downtown business owners weigh in after recent shootings

Recent shootings in downtown Albuquerque are raising concerns for local business owners and the community alike.

“Who wants to bring their family down here with knowing what’s been going on lately? It’s, you know, it’s just not a real safe environment, you might say, but it’s nothing new,” said Steve Vatoseow, owner of Lindy’s Diner.

One man was shot in the leg downtown just over a week ago, and over the weekend a man was shot and killed.

“It really isn’t anything different,” Vatoseow said. “It’s been going on for a long time and we’re looking for solutions, like more police presence or what have you. But you know, the police, they just respond to what’s going on. I mean, I don’t know if their presence is really going to make a difference.”

Vatoseow says it’s not just an issue downtown.

“It’s a citywide problem and something has to be done. I don’t know what the answer is really,” Vatoseow said. “But I think the city is really trying to get involved and find a solution to the problem. Like I said, I mean, it’s just society as a whole.”

Across the street, inside the 505 Central Food Hall, Luis Hernandez believes the city needs to show more of an initiative to help businesses out.

“We’re open to help in any way,” said Hernandez, the general manager of Tino’s Tacos. “If the city was to approach us, I do think the city needs to take the initiative or BCSO, whoever’s in charge, you know. They’re the ones that have been placed in charge of keeping us safe, of leading the community in the right direction. You know, and we do our part, business owners are doing everything they can to keep the economy going, to keep people employed.”

Hernandez says they’ve witnessed downtown crime firsthand.

“A few months ago we were broken into,” Hernandez said. “We had our register stolen, we had some cash stolen. A few things are broken inside of the kitchen. It was a crappy situation, but I’ll reiterate what I said that day is that, you know, we’re not going to stop business because of this. You know, we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Hernandez says the majority of the crimes happen late at night or early in the morning. He thinks there should be more of a police presence during those hours.

Hernandez believes customers aren’t in danger during the day and is encouraging the community to check out what local businesses have to offer.