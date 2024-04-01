Victim speaks after getting shot in the leg in downtown Albuquerque

Dominick Martinez was having a typical night downtown with his buddies when everything changed very quickly.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dominick Martinez was having a typical night downtown with his buddies when everything changed very quickly.

“I had my drink, just having a good time, talking to this girl. And it just caught us off guard. We didn’t expect that at all,” Martinez said.

A stray bullet hit Martinez in the lower leg, putting him in crutches.

“It was bleeding through the wrap,” he said.

The bullet came from a gun police say 18-year-old Zane Katzenberger was holding. A video shows Katzenberger allegedly getting in a fight with another group before opening fire on them – just feet from two police service aides.

Police responded within minutes and caught Katzenberger. Officers said he appeared drunk when they took him into custody.

While getting video Monday, a KOB 4 crew found a shell casing where the shooting happened. Officers soon bagged it up for evidence.

This latest incident brings to the forefront two ongoing problems in Albuquerque – teen gun violence and downtown safety.

Martinez says he doesn’t hang out downtown very often. This latest incident won’t make him return.

“Don’t come out here in the night. I mean, there’s a lot of little kids out here with guns and they’re wild,” Martinez said. “We just need to stop with the gun violence out here.”

Katzenberger made his first court appearance Monday.

