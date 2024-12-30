Dozens gather for annual Hanukkah Night Glow at Balloon Fiesta Park

Dozens of people came out to Balloon Fiesta Park Sunday night for a very unique balloon glow.

“It’s really great to just be able to celebrate with people that have the same traditions as you,” said Suri Ortiz.

The glow marked almost a decade-long tradition of the world’s only hot air balloon menorah. It’s part of the annual Hanukkah Night Glow put on by Chabad of New Mexico.

Belinda Sachs planned her vacation in Albuquerque just to be there. She says it’s heartwarming to see people celebrate their culture so openly, given what’s happening in the Middle East.

“It’s very meaningful, especially for my sister, to be part of the Jewish community. She’s been quite distraught by everything that’s been going on in Israel since the kidnappings and murders the last year in October,” said Sachs. “She’s shared the idea of wearing a symbol like the star on her neck, and being afraid that that might become a, she might become a target. And that’s a real fear, and I don’t know how to help her with that.”

Israel has been at war with the Hamas terrorist group since October 2023. That’s after Hamas killed hundreds of people and took hundreds more hostage.

AP reports there’s still about 100 hostages in Gaza and thousands of Palestinians have also died in the war in Gaza.

Protests have been held over the war across the country and in New Mexico, and some of them have turned anti-Semitic.

Last week, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports someone destroyed the ice menorah on the Santa Fe Plaza, a day after it went up.

Eric Maxson says part of Hanukkah is bringing light to dark times.

“What is more light than the balloons lighting up and the burners going and the excitement that comes with it? And you know, Hanukkah was based on the idea, long ago in battles, that at the end of the day we only had enough oil for the lamp for one night, but it lasted for eight days,” said Maxson.

Maxson says this is a community event to bring everyone together, not just the Jewish community.

“We always have to be pushing ourselves forward to it will be better. It will be kinder. We’ll get through this right to a better time,” said Maxson.