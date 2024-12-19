Dozens gather to honor lost loved ones during national Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day

Dozens gathered in southeast Albuquerque Wednesday to remember loved ones who passed away this year.

“We’re just doing this for all, for everybody out there, and then everyone that has lost a loved one. And you’re not alone, and we love you,” said Thomas “Mas” Castillo, who attended the vigil.

Castillo joined the Albuquerque National Homeless Persons’ Death memorial this year to remember someone of his own.

He says he met Danielle Sandoval at the Compassion Services Center. Both the center and Sandoval changed his life.

“There’s a lot of things that can happen, and it happened here. I just want to say that that day that I did meet her, and she came into my life, she came into my life for a reason. I know I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t, hadn’t been for her in this place here,” said Castillo.

He says she died earlier this year after several health issues.

Castillo and others marched down Zuni to the Albuquerque Indian Center, holding signs with the names of their loved ones before reading out their names.

Organizers say these names only represent the homeless deaths they know about, meaning there’s probably countless others who will go not memorialized. Along with memories of loved ones, there were also stories of hope.

“I have nine months clean now. Two of my best friends passed away, and they were still, they were my friends from using, but I love them very much. Now that I’m sober I can actually get to do something like this to help people back, and there are people that care about your demons, or you’re still using,” said Rachel who attended the vigil.

Castillo says he keeps going to help others and to make his Danielle proud.

“I think Danielle would be real happy with me right now, knowing that at least I’m trying to make this all of a positive thing,” said Castillo.

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is recognized every year at the start of winter. This year, more than 180 cities participated.