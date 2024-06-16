Dry Father’s Day ahead, rain chances pick up toward the end of the week

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you upcoming dry and hot temps for Father's Day in New Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Warmer and drier air is starting to work into New Mexico from the west, and temperatures are considerably higher than Friday in most northern and central parts of the state.

Any showers or thunderstorms that develop through the early evening will be sparse and found in very far eastern parts of New Mexico.

Temperatures will be even hotter on Sunday, with readings rising close to record daily high values in some locations.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.