ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Dry, westerly winds will increase the fire danger and keep it higher through Thursday in pretty much all of New Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque issued a red-flag warning for all of the state and parts of southern Colorado. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph, so strap down your patio furniture and hold off on that bonfire.

Meteorologist Kira Miner has the full forecast in the video above.