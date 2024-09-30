Duke City Marathon now less than a month away

The marathon is Oct. 20 in downtown Albuquerque. Here's how you can get involved.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The 41st Annual Big 5 Sporting Goods Duke City Marathon in Albuquerque is less than a month away and there is still time to register.

The race is Oct. 20 at the Albuquerque Civic Plaza. There are seven races to choose from, based on what fits your fitness level. Early registration closes Wednesday, Oct. 2. Then, registration fees will increase. You can register online at this link or at any Big 5 location in Albuquerque.

The beneficiaries the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central New Mexico and the Ronald McDonald House of New Mexico.

Organizers say registration is looking very good this year and that this year is shaping up to be the biggest race since before the pandemic.

One longtime runner stopped by to talk about that and more, including the history of the race, in the video above.