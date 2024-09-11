Durango & Silverton railroad ready for 20th anniversary of Polar Express train

DURANGO, Colo. — The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is gearing up for the 20th anniversary of its Polar Express train ride this year.

Tickets are on-sale now for The Polar Express train ride in Durango. The first train sets off November 22. The last one is January 4, 2025.

The experience brings to life the holiday classic with readings from the book and dancing chefs serving hot cocoa and cookies on-board.

Santa will also make an appearance during the roughly 65-minute trip too.

Adult and children ticket prices fluctuate depending on the train, class and date. Click here to learn more.