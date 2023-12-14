Eastbound I-40 reopens east of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Eastbound Interstate 40 reopened after some rough weather led to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning near Moriarty.

The closure was at mile marker 192, two miles west of Moriarty. NMDOT reported the crash around 10 a.m. Thursday.

While emergency services cleared the crash scene, the crash backed up traffic significantly. Here what eastbound I-40 looked like at mile marker 181, near Sedillo Hill:

STORM WATCH: