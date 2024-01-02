Eddie Garcia: Storms likely this week in New Mexico

A storm will work its way into part of our area Monday night. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After a pleasant day for many of us in New Mexico, a storm system is working its way into part of our state Monday night.

In southern New Mexico, snow and rain showers are likely. Most of the state will see clear conditions, however.

A weak storm system will work in Tuesday before conditions start to change Wednesday.

Then, Thursday, the real changes take effect.

Chief Meteorologist Eddie Garcia explains in the video above.

