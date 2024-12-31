Elk found with chair around neck in Ruidoso

Ruidoso police posted a heartbreaking photo of an elk found with a stool stuck on his head.

Police said in the post on Facebook that New Mexico Game and Fish evaluated the elk and determined it is able to move around, eat, and drink. They did not say how the chair got lodged around the elk’s neck.

The Lincoln County sheriff said the Department of Game and Fish has been authorized to tranquilize the elk and remove the chair.