ENMU-Roswell receives $100K to help medical students

ROSWELL, N.M. – More opportunities are coming for students enrolled in the nursing and health sciences field at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.

“We’re just really grateful for the opportunity to partner with the hospital, and we’re really grateful for the opportunity to improve our student’s nursing education,” said Tory Norris, the nursing director for ENMU-Roswell.

Eastern New Mexico Medical Center Auxiliary donated $100,000 to ENMU-Roswell. The money will help medical students complete their clinical rotations by giving them a space of their own in the hospital to work and learn.

“They need to be able to go and do paperwork, they do their pre-briefing and their post-briefing there, and they’ll also have a space where they can go and break for lunch, go look things up, or document if they need to,” said Norris.

She says this space will also be an educational experience and give them a look into the real world.

Getting to this point has been a work in progress.

“The hospital all together is very invested in nursing education in the nursing students. So they have been very engaged in the conversations of what can we do better to improve our student’s education while they’re in the nursing program,” said Norris.

The space is still under construction but is expected to be done by the start of the new school year.