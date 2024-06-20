Evacuated shelter animals transferred to Albuquerque and Española

On Monday, as families packed everything they could in their cars to evacuate Ruidoso, Lincoln County Animal Welfare was tasked with evacuating their animals from the shelter.

50 shelter dogs and cats needed to be evacuated on Monday. Thankfully, all of those animals are now safe in Española and Albuquerque.

Val Wilson with Animal Humane New Mexico says she got the call late Monday night from the shelter manager in Ruidoso.

Without hesitation, Animal Humane New Mexico packed their van and headed out to help evacuate the animals Tuesday.

All 50 are in quarantine, Wilson says several also have upper respiratory infections and are getting treated in Albuquerque.

“Any type of support from our community whether that is monetary, fostering, adoptions, volunteering and basic supplies can really help. We typically don’t intake that many pets in one day, so we are really hoping that the community will come out and support our efforts,” said Val Wilson, executive director of Animal Humane New Mexico.

Another organization that was quick to take action was the Española Animal Humane. They made the trip to Ruidoso and packed their car with eight dogs. They have 22 kennels at their shelter in total.

Mattie Allen with Española Animal Humane says four of the dogs were in surgery Wednesday morning because the dogs are not spayed or neutered, and have not gotten tested for heart worms. The other four will go into surgery later this week.

“We worked very closely with first responders during the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, and it’s absolutely incredible to see the mobilization of help and love out there. We have done this before, we are doing it again. Everyone is coming out and everyone wants to help and get out and do something. We are very proud to be part of that team of people all across the state,” said Mattie Allen, director of communications of Española Animal Humane.

Animal Humane New Mexico has 50 dogs and cats that are all up for adoption. They are having an adoption event starting Wednesday, the fee will be based on donations.

The eight that Española Humane has are also up for adoption. Click here for more information.