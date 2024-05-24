Evacuations issued for Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Authorities issued evacuations for the Blue 2 Fire near Ruidoso in Lincoln County that has now burned almost 1,500 acres.

They advise anyone living along Bonito Lake Road and Forest Service Roads 108 and 107 to GO and evacuate immediately. That is affecting around 45 homes. No homes have been damaged.

People in the Villa Madonna, Sierra Vista and Sun Valley Subdivisions are advised to get SET and ready to evacuate. That covers around 300 homes.

People in the Angus should get READY.

The evacuation center is at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds where they are also accepting large animals for anyone who needs to evacuate and can’t evacuate with them. For all other pets, if you’re evacuating and can’t take them with you, you can bring them to the Humane Society of Lincoln County (575-257-9841).

There is a meeting at 7 p.m. Friday at ENMU-Ruidoso on the fire.

The fire is now 1,477.54 acres large in the White Mountain Wilderness within the Lincoln National Forest. It is an active fire with no known containment.

Officials say on May 17 they detected two lightning-caused fires in the area that they closely monitored in the week since it started. Now, with high winds, warm temperatures and dry conditions, especially on Memorial Day weekend, there is a greater urgency with concerns about the fire spreading.

Bonito Lake recently opened for the first time in years, just in time for the unofficial kickoff to summer. Now, officials have closed the lake again due to the spreading fire.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office offered a briefing Friday morning.