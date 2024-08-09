Ex Novo Brewery opens new location in downtown Albuquerque

A local brewery is bringing some new life to the heart of the metro.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A local brewery is bringing some new life to the heart of the metro. Ex Novo Brewing Company is opening their newest location at Seventh and Central.

It’s one of the biggest additions to the downtown Albuquerque landscape in recent years, and it’s proving there are still plenty of new opportunities hiding inside old buildings.

“We really believe that every city needs a thriving downtown core,” said Joel Gregory, president & founder of Ex Novo Brewery.

Gregory knew his chain of brewpubs could give downtown Albuquerque some extra buzz.

“We’re certainly not the first amazing thing to happen down here, but we want to be part of it,” said Gregory.

Constructing a brand new building downtown isn’t very practical, but Gregory says that was never the plan.

“This is a really old historic building. It was the Firestone tires building for over 80 years,” Gregory said. “It was vacant, though, for quite a few years, and that was the big reason why we wanted to come and reactivate this space, and lighten it up and get Central Avenue bustling again.”

The 11,000-square foot building has plenty of space for bustling with a full restaurant downstairs, a speakeasy-styled bar upstairs, an outdoor patio and a planned deli.

It’s a huge makeover for an old tire shop.

“You hate to see a vacant space anywhere. I mean, that’s the blight of a city. You have to see spaces lit up in the day and the night, whenever you have to see people coming and going, because that’s how communities stay connected,” said Gregory.

Head Chef Mark Quiñones says that’s a big reason why he brought his New Mexican recipes to the new location.

“I believe strongly this is going to be the cornerstone of the downtown revitalization era. This is for New Mexico, by New Mexico,” said Quiñones.

The folks who made it out for the soft opening agree.

“It’s definitely nice to see some parts of this, part of Central being revitalized, and bringing more people down here,” said Kristi Demar, an Ex Novo Brewery visitor.

The new Ex Novo location officially opens to the public Friday, and they’re expecting big crowds.

Plans to revitalize downtown Albuquerque and make it safer for everyone go further than just new businesses.

The Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is partnering with Albuquerque police to give downtown businesses some money to buy and install new security cameras, and get them connected to the city’s Real-Time Crime Center. That will give law enforcement even more eyes downtown.

Officials say individual businesses can receive up to $20,000 each for this. Click here for more information.

As for Ex Novo, you can check it out for yourself Friday.