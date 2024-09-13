Ex Novo Brewery partners up to raise awareness of suicide hotline 

Folks at Ex Novo Brewing Company are making sure New Mexicans know where to find help, one pint at a time.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Folks at Ex Novo Brewing Company are making sure New Mexicans know where to find help, one pint at a time.

“We’re doing this collaboration, and it’s simply to raise awareness about the 988 crisis hotline,” said Caroline Koscuisko, a creative and brand director for Ex Novo Brewing Company.

Starting next Wednesday, Ex Novo will add a special 988 beer to the menu. It’s a partnership with Arizona-based O.H.S.O. Brewery on tap at both of Ex Novo’s tap rooms, and on shelves all over the state.

“There’s no monetary donation being donated. We’re channeling all of our efforts into just spreading awareness about this hotline and resource,” said Kosciusko.

That’s because suicide hits close to home at Ex Novo.

“We lost our head brewer, Ryan Buxton, two years ago,” Kosciusko said. “Losing him was such an impact, not just on our business, but he was a dear, dear friend to many of us. It’s something that I would hope that no other brewery would ever have to go through ever again.”

Unfortunately, they know other breweries, like OHSO, have gone through it.

“Their head brewer has also been directly impacted heavily with suicide of loved ones from a young age all the way up until current day,” said Kosciusko.

Like the 988 hotline, the brewery effort is nationwide. 44 different breweries across 17 states are getting involved for Suicide Awareness Month.

But Ex Novo says it’s also planning a special release in January for Buxton’s birthday.

“Because it is one of those things that we shouldn’t just talk about once a year. It should be on tap and accessible and reminding people of this all of the time,” Kosciusko said.

A pint, a conversation starter and maybe a lifeline.

“Maybe get a four pack and share it with some friends and connect over something and get a little personal, ask the important questions that we all need to hear and mostly feel seen. 30 seconds of awkwardness sometimes can lead to a life-changing moment, though,” said Kosciusko.

Folks can reach the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline by calling or texting 988. There’s also a web chat feature, and an online video chatting for deaf people.

