Expert speaks on election fatigue ahead of election season

Issues you're voting on are often amplified by companies that are competing for your attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – This election season can seem long, but folks still have one month to go. With the big issues looming, it can all seem like too much – turns out that is a common feeling.

So, KOB 4 spoke with an expert Friday to see the big issues that are weighing on people.

“I would tell people what I tell myself, because I get wrapped up in the news a lot, and it makes me sad sometimes. And that is that I remind myself, that the news — no offense to you — often times tends to prioritize negative and sensationalist things. So there’s an over representation of violence, there’s an over representation of negative stories,” said Jessica Feezell, a UNM polictical science professor. “It’s important to remember what’s right in front of you. It’s nice outside, the balloons are about to go up. My family is healthy, I had a great dinner last night. That real, tangible stuff that I can touch is the stuff that gets me through.”

It’s not all doom and gloom. However, there are real issues and voting has real consequences. But just how important is the person at the top of the ticket?

While voting in November will play a huge role in the direction our nation goes, it will likely mean less to your personal life than some would have you believe.

According to Feezell, the person at the top of the ticket will probably not change life the way some want you to believe.

“The person in the White House is not instrumental in your daily life. They’re the biggest voice in the room, they have the most ads on TV, people talk about them. It’s Democrat, Republican, so it’s really easy to weigh in and have an opinion,” said Feezell. “I’m a little worried about, you know, the level of division that we seem to have taken on, and how to undo it and dial it back without leaders in the Congress and in the White House modeling for us how to dial it back.”

Election Day is Nov. 5, and we will be tackling a wide range of Election Day stories, from election security to the rise of Artificial Intelligence and confidence in election results.

Feezell says when you look past a candidate and at the different party’s platforms, the differences may not be as stark as advertised.

She says in an increasingly politically polarized world, it’s helpful to keep in mind that many of our neighbors have shared values. That is something to think about these next 32 days.

This election season can seem long, but folks still have one month to go. With the big issues looming, it can all seem like too much – turns out that is a common feeling.