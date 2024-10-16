Expert talks chances to see Tsuchinshan–ATLAS comet in New Mexico

Some New Mexicans have already gotten a glimpse of the Tsuchinshan–ATLAS comet, but if you haven't, the next few days may be your only chance.

KOB 4 spoke to the Rio Rancho Astronomical Society and found out why this is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We are all excited about getting people interested in looking at the sky, so it has been a good time for us,” said Laurie Wells, president of the Rio Rancho Astronomical Society.

Wells says this new comet appearing above our horizon is a once and a lifetime experience.

“As it leaves the solar system, as it leaves the inner solar system this time it is never coming back. It is going to escape the sun entirely. I would say that is very rare. We won’t see it again,” said Wells.

This week, New Mexicans can see the Tsuchinshan–ATLAS comet with a naked eye.

“Sunset is the best time to observe it, it’s in the western sky. It is very helpful if you have a clear western horizon,” said Wells.

She says the best way to find it is with an app, Stellarium Plus. The app does all of the tracking for you.

For those who aren’t as tech-savvy, there is always the Rainbow Park Observatory in Rio Rancho.

“We are planning on opening again Thursday night, we will probably set up before sunset between 6-6:30, and then we will be there till the comet sets sometime after 8,” Wells said.

While this comet is a one and one opportunity, Wells says there are other astronomical events in our future.

“There is another comet that is predicted to be sun grazing so it may be destroyed by the sun but if it isn’t destroyed by the sun it should be fairly bright also and that is later this year,” said Wells.

One thing she did mention is a clear sky is very important for visibility. On Thursday, there is a full moon which will lighten the sky, but once the moon is passed full, it will help with the comet visibility.

The next time the comet could be visible is in 80,000 years.