Explora to host STEM in First Responders Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Is your kid interested in a career as a first responder? If so, Explora is hosting STEM in First Responders Day this Monday.

STEM in First Responders Day is June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can meet first responders and learn how they use STEM in their work. It’s everything from robotics to forensics and other advanced technology tools.

BCSO, APD, AFR and Sandia National Labs are among the partners participating in this event.

Learn more here and in the video above.