Fabian Gonzales to be sentenced Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fabian Gonzales is expected to be sentenced Thursday at 10 a.m.

In August, Gonzales was convicted of nine charges in connection to the brutal murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens:

Child abuse with reckless disregard resulting in the death of a child under the age of 12 : This first-degree felony carries a mandatory 18-year sentence under New Mexico law.

: This first-degree felony carries a mandatory 18-year sentence under New Mexico law. Seven counts of tampering with evidence : Each count is a third-degree felony, carrying a three-year sentence. That means a possible 21 years for those charges.

: Each count is a third-degree felony, carrying a three-year sentence. That means a possible 21 years for those charges. Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence: This fourth-degree felony holds a one-and-a-half-year sentence.

Gonzales faces a maximum of 40 1/2 years in prison.

Michelle Martens was also set to be sentenced Thursday for her role in her daughter’s death but that was postponed to November 10.

Martens faces 12-15 years in prison after pleading no contest in June 2018 to child abuse resulting in death. Her sentencing was held off until Gonzales and Jessica Kelley’s cases were completed.

In April, Kelley was sentenced to 44 years behind bars after pleading no contest in January 2019 to six charges – but her sentencing was delayed due to the pandemic.

Kelley’s charges included child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit tampering and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Martens and Kelley both testified during Gonzales’ trial. You can watch the proceedings on our Youtube channel.