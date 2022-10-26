Fabian Gonzales sentenced to 37.5 years for role in Victoria Martens’ death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another step toward justice for Victoria Martens was made as Fabian Gonzales was sentenced to 37 1/2 years behind bars Thursday.

Gonzales was sentenced on the following counts:

Child abuse with reckless disregard resulting in the death of a child under the age of 12 : This first-degree felony carries a mandatory 18-year sentence under New Mexico law.

: This first-degree felony carries a mandatory 18-year sentence under New Mexico law. Six counts of tampering with evidence : Each count is a third-degree felony, carrying a three-year sentence which amounts to 18 years.

: Each count is a third-degree felony, carrying a three-year sentence which amounts to 18 years. Conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence: This fourth-degree felony holds a one-and-a-half-year sentence.

In August, Gonzales was convicted of nine charges and faced a maximum of 40 1/2 years in prison for his role in the death of 10-year-old Victoria. However, the sentence was reduced to 37 1/2 years as Judge Cindy Leos merged two of the tampering counts into one, to prevent double jeopardy.

Judge Leos also deemed the child abuse count was not a serious violent offense.

Michelle Martens was also set to be sentenced Thursday for her role in her daughter’s death but that was postponed to November 10.

Martens faces 12-15 years in prison after pleading no contest in June 2018 to child abuse resulting in death. Her sentencing was held off until Gonzales and Jessica Kelley’s cases were completed.

In April, Kelley was sentenced to 44 years behind bars after pleading no contest in January 2019 to six charges – but her sentencing was delayed due to the pandemic.

Kelley’s charges included child abuse resulting in death, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit tampering and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Martens and Kelley both testified during Gonzales’ trial. You can watch the proceedings on the KOB 4 Youtube channel.