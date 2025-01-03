Faculty leaders vote no confidence in WNMU’s board of regents

Faculty leaders at Western New Mexico University met for a special meeting Thursday afternoon and approved a vote of no confidence in the university's board of regents.

SILVER CITY, N.M. — Faculty leaders at Western New Mexico University met for a special meeting Thursday afternoon and approved a vote of no confidence in the university’s board of regents.

It’s the latest development in a spending scandal catching state leaders’ attention.

“There needs to be a reckoning so that in the future we can move forward with trust and transparency,” said WNMU Economics Professor Jorge Romero-Habeych.

But what does this mean for the remaining regents? Technically nothing. The faculty senate’s vote of no confidence is a symbolic gesture, but it’s sending a strong message to students, community members, and other state leaders that the professors and other faculty at Western New Mexico University are not happy right now.

In November 2024, state auditors released a bombshell report saying WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard spent $316,000 worth of university money on lavish trips, high-end furniture, and other items over the course of several years.

It’s a report Shepard later challenged right before Christmas when he submitted his letter of resignation to the university board of regents.

In that same meeting, the board unanimously approved Shepard’s separation agreement, which many are calling a golden parachute. That’s because it includes a $1.9 million buyout, and a five-year teaching gig at the college’s business school — worth $200,000 a year. He also gets an eight-month sabbatical to get ready for teaching, and he can teach remotely.

None of that sat right with state leaders, including New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez who says his office is investigating. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also sent a letter this week, demanding the entire board of regents to step down.

That brings us to Thursday, when the faculty at WNMU got to weigh in on all this.

“The Faculty Senate of Western New Mexico University hereby declares no confidence in the sitting board of regents, inclusive in light of their failure to uphold their fiduciary responsibilities to the university,” said Jorge Romero-Habeych.

The faculty senate – which is essentially a group of representatives from each university department – unanimously approved that vote of no confidence. They’re also calling on the regents to rescind Shepard’s separation agreement, which is set to take effect on Jan. 15.

Romero-Habeych says transparency is a big concern. He says no one spoke with business school leaders before giving Sheppard a teaching gig there.

But it’s the money that really has faculty members worked up. Based on that separation agreement, Shepard will receive roughly $50,000 for each class he teaches per semester.

Romero-Habeych says that’s way more than most adjunct professors make, and that doesn’t even factor in the nearly $2 million buyout.

“Like many departments, we are short-staffed and have been requesting additional funding and staffing for years. The cost of addressing these needs would amount to less than 40% of the compensation allocated to Dr. Shepherd for his adjunct role,” said Romero-Habeych.

Faculty members also questioned if Shepard is even qualified to teach at WNMU’s business school, and if he should receive any kind of buyout after resigning from the job.

The focus of Thursday’s vote was on the board of regents. One regent already resigned after receiving Lujan Grisham’s letter Tuesday, although the faculty senate president believes the entire board will follow suit.

It’s not clear what will happen to Shepard’s separation agreement in that case.