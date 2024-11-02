Family and friends honor family killed in shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Family and friends celebrated the lives of Breille Mestre and her parents, Bertha and Raymundo, after their son Adlai allegedly killed all three of them just a few weeks ago.

“It’s complete shock, still kind of processing. Goodness gracious, I don’t know. I mean it, just talking about it brings emotions back,” said Todd Trautwein.

“It’s just hard to wrap your head around that. I never in a million years would have guessed that, you know, in one short year, she wouldn’t be here,” said Kerry Trautwein.

On Oct. 13, Bernalillo County deputies arrested 24-year-old Adlai Mestre for allegedly shooting and killing his mom, dad and 17-year-old sister, Breille. He’s also accused of killing their family dog.

But, as the criminal investigation continues, family and friends are mourning this massive loss all at once.

“It impacted all of us. It impacted the patients. It impacted the families. It impacted the staff,” said Liliana Prado-Bujanda, executive director of the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

Breille was a patient at the Carrie Tingley Hospital for a decade. Through the foundation, she got the chance to try several programs like adaptive cycling.

“It’s the kids like Breille who really kind of show the way and open up these opportunities for these other kids who, quite frankly, didn’t think they could go on a ride,” said Todd Trautwein who knew Breille.

Todd and Kerry Trautwein got to know Breille through the foundation. They brought with them one of their favorite memories of Breille, the time she rescued a turtle.

“We both stopped our bikes and got off our bikes, and she rescued the turtle. She took it over to the ditch. It was kind of crossing like it wanted to go that way. She told me, ‘Hey, I used to have a turtle as a pet, I know exactly what to do,’” said Trautwein.

The Trautwein’s explained that memory perfectly captures who Breille was.

“It was her kindness for everyone she met, everything she encountered, she exuded that kindness, and we’re gonna miss her, and the world’s gonna miss her,” said Todd.

Prado-Bujanda with the foundation says they want to make sure Breille’s legacy lives on by helping more children.

“All the funds received through the scholarship fund in her name will be used to provide adaptive equipment for another child or group of kids that would like to continue to participate in either the adaptive cycling or in the wheelchair ball for her,” said Prado-Bujanda.

If you’d like to donate to the Breille Mestre Memorial Scholarship Fund or learn more about the Carrie Tingley Foundation, click here.