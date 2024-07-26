Family Crisis Center in Farmington receives parking lot facelift

Last year, the Family Crisis Center opened up their women's shelter for people in Farmington. Now, it's time for their parking lot to get a facelift.

The project broke ground on Tuesday on the corner of Wall and Apache.

“They have pulled up the asphalt, we’re standing behind the piles today,” said Seth Bingham, a 2024 chairman for the 911 Day of Service.

The project all started when the city announced what was needed to complete the women’s shelter. The 9/11 Day of Service Committee in Farmington decided to take on the project for the crisis center.

“The city said part of the zoning requirements to have the building rezoned for the residential folks that live here is it had to be landscaped,” said Bingham.

So the 9/11 Service Committee found some workers. The special part is that it’s only costing people their hard work and dedication. Over 10 generous local companies donated their time, materials, and labor.

“We’ve got somebody to come in and put the sprinkler system in, we’ve got a company that’s donating the gravel and cobble, we’ve got another company that’s going to donate the sprinkler supplies,” said Bingham.

It doesn’t stop there, once everything is set in place, the final touches will be done throughout the 9/11 Day of Service in September. It will be one out of the six projects volunteers from around the community that volunteers can participate in.

“Saturday, September the 7 when the volunteers will come in, spread the cobble and the gravel to finish the project up,” said Bingham.

Folks will also touch up the gardening, set up the scenery, and create a nice exterior for the families living there to enjoy.