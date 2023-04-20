Family of Farmington man killed by police seek charges

If you’re in the KOB 4 app, click here to watch the livestream of the conference.

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The family of Robert Dotson, who was shot and killed by Farmington police after they responded to the wrong home, is calling for the officers to be charged with second-degree murder and the police chief to resign.

The legal team for the family and estate of Dotson held a news conference Thursday to outline their calls for justice. The legal team consists of attorneys Shon Northam and Mark Reichel.

“We are calling for the resignation of the police chief based on the obvious malfeasance in running the department. We also demand the city council investigate the extensive amount of excessive force claims against the police department, and in fact, corruption within the department to cover up their constant malfeasance,” Northam said.

Northam will make a request for San Juan District Attorney Robert Tedrow and New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez to bring criminal charges of second-degree murder against the officers involved in the case.

Reichel is requesting the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico to bring

federal charges against the officers involved for federal civil rights violations.

