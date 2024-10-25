Family seeks answers about deadly hit-and-run crash

Ricardo Chavez was walking on State Road 68 when he was hit and killed. His family is now seeking the unknown driver that New Mexico State Police say hit and killed him.

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — A family in Española is looking for answers after an unknown driver hit and killed their loved one earlier this month.

It happened on the night of Oct. 2. According to New Mexico State Police, Ricardo Chavez was walking on State Road 68 when a driver hit him and took off.

Chavez’s niece is asking for whomever was behind the wheel to come forward.

“It’s the right thing to do. Not only that but it would give my uncle justice and make us feel a lot better,” Selena Chavez said.

If you have any information about the crash, reach out to NMSP.