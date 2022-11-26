Fans return to the Pit for the first Lobo game following campus shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday night is the first time Lobo fans will fill the Pit since a deadly shooting on campus canceled the Rio Grande Rivalry games, and put a bigger focus on student-athlete safety.

While no Lobo players were involved, this is the team’s first time back on the hardwood.

Head coach Richard Pitino said he is hopeful fans will come out to support the Lobos enough to make up the lost revenue of the canceled games – around $500,000.

Pitino also said they are looking into full metal detectors for future games.

The next NMSU and UNM match-up will be the women’s basketball teams playing on Dec. 11 at the Pit.