Farmington breaks ground on Phase 1 of all-abilities adventure park

The Eyewitness News 4 Team offers a report on the latest news of the day, as well as updates on sports, Albuquerque area weather and rush-hour traffic issues.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Folks who live in and around the city of Farmington gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of phase one for the brand new Boundless Journey, All Abilities Adventure Park.

“The intentionality, the passion, that has gone into the design of every square inch of this project is absolutely second to none,” said Natalie Spruell, a director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs. “Take note of every inch of this because you’ll find something new every park every time you come.”

The new park is located on the grounds of the old Tibbetts Middle School off E. Apache. When the construction is finished, there will be something for everybody.

“We’re going to have a slide that is over 30 ft tall, there will also be a DNA net climber, a fully immersive piece of equipment will also be a highlight,” said Spruell.

The eight-acre project is expected to cost about $13 million. So far, the money has come from the Regional Recreation and Quality of Life State Grant and the local Tibbets All Abilities Park Foundation.

“Phase one of the park which is today is over $4.2 million, but the excitement is how far we’re already on our way for phase two,” said Julie Baird, a deputy city manager.

Phase two will be funded by city council and more than a million dollars from Sen. Martin Heinrich’s office.

It’s going to take some time for the finished project, the excitement is there.

“We look forward to seeing our brand new, iconic, Boundless Journey Adventure Park,” said Mayor Nate Duckett.