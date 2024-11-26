Farmington dance studios fundraise for ‘Kids Kollege’ scholarships

12 dance studios in the Four Corners will be making their curtain call for their holiday spectacular in the Henderson Fine Arts Building at San Juan College.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Next Friday night, 12 dance studios in the Four Corners will be making their curtain call for their holiday spectacular in the Henderson Fine Arts Building at San Juan College.

“It is a blast, everybody’s smiling, it sells out every year. It’s great fun,” said Kerri Sandoval, owner of Big Red Tool.

Tickets are $10 apiece and 100% of the sales will go to “Kids Kollege” scholarships. This year, they’re handing out 58 scholarships to children across the county.

“Offering not only the spectacular dance event but offering a chance for students in the area to come to do something exciting and learn something new,” said Leann Magnuson, a San Juan College Foundation donor relations coordinator.

Kids Kollege is a six-week program in the summer, with over 140 classes to choose from for ages 5-13.

“It’s something local students look forward to and their parents during summer break,” said Magnuson.

The scholarships are all possible through the college with the help of the local business owners of Big Red Tool.

“This is our sixth year sponsoring the holiday spectacular, we just know it’s an amazing asset to the kids in the community, and it’s important to us that it continues,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval says all three of her children have participated in Kids Kollege.

“Doing STEM camp, or even just the cooking classes, art classes, our kids have done slime making,” said Sandoval.

The program is a great way to help children retain information throughout the summer.

“The summer slide where they kind of lose their reading and math skills, all of these classes help with that, including athletics too,” said Sandoval.

It seems to be as it’s intended to be.

“Our kids like coming home and cooking things that they’ve learned recipes at camp and the slime, you know, lots of fun. They just have a blast,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval wants parents to take full advantage of these scholarships and be sure to come out Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. to support.