Farmington police officers heads to Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Six members of the Farmington Police Department are headed to Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

FARMINGTON, N.M.- Six members of the Farmington Police Department are headed to Milwaukee to assist with the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“We don’t get into the politics of either side of it. More what our goal is, we’re going to be part of making sure that people are safe while they’re doing this,” said FPD Chief Steve Hebbe.

It’s been a year since the Milwaukee Police Department made the ask, and Hebbe says it was an easy “Yes” for him.

“It’s a chance for us to get some unique experience and to support a national event. The fact that we could actually form a smaller area like ours that we could go and watch major events and participate, and bring back some things that would make us a better department, I thought it was a good idea,” said Hebbe.

Farmington police officers will have wide-ranging duties throughout the convention.

“Providing traffic control, security at the convention, security at the hotels, possible escorts of delegates,” said FPD Lt. Guy Postlewait.

The “give a little, get a little” emergency assistance compact allows states to share resources.

“Members can share all types of resources across different disciplines. It protects the officers while they’re there through liability and workman’s comp,” said Postlewait.

The chief says Farmington police is the only agency from New Mexico to assist Milwaukee. The highly-trained officers selected will return in about a week.