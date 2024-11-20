FPD’s mental health unit responds to over 250 calls for service

Mental health issues are very real across our state, especially around the holiday season.

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Mental health issues are very real across our state, especially around the holiday season. People in the Four Corners have a place to turn for help.

“The Farmington Police Department recognized a need earlier this year in January, to implement the mental health unit,” said Farmington Police Department Capt. Sierra Tafoya.

Since January, the mental health task force has been helping people in Farmington.

“One, ensuring that these individuals are getting the assistance that they need from mental health providers or whoever those partners might be within the community. Then, secondarily, making sure that we are addressing the crisis so that the thought is to reduce the number of calls for service that we would then continue to respond as law enforcement,” said Tafoya.

So far, this special unit has responded to over 250 calls.

“All of our officers are trained in the Basic Academy for crisis intervention techniques. Our mental health officers received further training on crisis intervention techniques that keeps them up with current best practices and industry standards,” said FPD Lt. Richard Gibbons.

Once a patrol officer responds to a crisis, they’ll be able to send a referral to the mental health unit. From there, officers will help with additional resources.

“The LEADS partnership is a diversionary process or program, pre-prosecution diversion program that helps get people who are experiencing crisis out of the criminal justice system, and get them plugged into services that they need. Presbyterian Medical Service also offers counseling services for people with alcohol dependency and alcohol issues and other substance abuse issues,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons wants to remind people to not be afraid to ask for help, especially during the upcoming holiday season.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years, and I can’t think of a holiday season that we’ve gone into that we haven’t put an emphasis to officers, that this is a stressful time of year for people, and to make sure that they’re handling people appropriately,” said Gibbons.