Father arrested following fight at Del Norte High School

A fight between two Del Norte High School students in a girl's bathroom Monday ended with an adult, Maclovio Joseph Salazar's arrest.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A fight between two Del Norte High School students in a girl’s bathroom Monday ended with an adult, Maclovio Joseph Salazar’s arrest.

On Tuesday, KOB 4 spoke to Maclovio’s wife about what happened.

“I get a phone call from my daughter saying that my other daughter, because I have three daughters that attend Del Norte High School. I got a phone call saying that my daughter was in a fight, and my daughter was like, ‘It wasn’t just a normal fight mom,’” said Dianna Salazar, wife of Maclovio Joseph Salazar.

Dianna says the other student involved in the fight and one of her daughters had prior beef. She says the bathroom fight started when the other student shoulder checked her daughter that day.

“My daughter actually got coffee thrown at her, that’s how this whole incident started. I guess earlier that day, the other student shoulder checked my child, I guess. From what I understand, they ended up meeting, I guess my daughter was in the bathroom like later on that day around fifth period, and the other student walks in with, I guess their two cousins or something,” said Dianna.

Albuquerque Public Schools Police responded to the bathroom fight, but things don’t end there.

“We’re at home. We get a phone call from my other daughter saying that her dad’s in a fight, and they’re jumping him. And I’m like, what is going on?” said Dianna.

According to the criminal complaint, there is parking lot surveillance video of another fight on school grounds. This time, police say Maclovio Salazar is seen on video waiting for the other student and their parent in the parking lot before throwing a punch at the student.

Another fight breaks out among the adults, and then students again get involved.

KOB 4 asked Dianna about her husband punching a student, and she says she was caught in the middle trying to drive to the school, and she’s still trying to figure out what exactly happened herself.

We reached out to APS about the situation. A spokesperson said the fights forced a short shelter in place while officials responded, and it’s now being investigated by APS police.

Dianna says two of her children have concussions because of the fights, and they’ve been suspended from school.

Maclovio is facing charges of child abuse. On Tuesday, a judge released him with some conditions. He’s expected back in court early next year.

We tried to get in touch with the other family as well, but were not able to on Tuesday.