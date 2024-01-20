FBI investigation into APD officers connected to dismissed DWI cases

Multiple Albuquerque police officers are at the center of a federal investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed to KOB 4 Thursday that they searched one of those officers' homes in Los Lunas.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Multiple Albuquerque police officers are at the center of a federal investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed to KOB 4 Thursday that they searched one of those officers’ homes in Los Lunas.

On Friday, officials confirmed this investigation led to the dismissal of more than 150 DWI active cases in Bernalillo County.

On one end, you have a spokesperson from APD saying they are working with the FBI on an investigation involving officers. On the other end, you have the district attorney dismissing 152 open DWI cases, which they say is due to an ongoing federal case.

Chopper 4 was above a Los Lunas neighborhood Thursday after a house was raided by the FBI. The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed they searched the home of an Albuquerque police officer.

A spokesperson for APD says the department has been working with the FBI for the past several months on an investigation involving officers.

Some officers have been placed on administrative leave, and others will be temporarily reassigned within the department. APD leadership is working closely with the FBI to ensure a complete and thorough investigation can be completed.

Meanwhile, the Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office has dismissed 152 DWI cases due to a federal investigation.

“The idea of dismissing approximately 150 DWI cases is a gut punch to me. It makes me sick to my stomach, but I have no choice, my prosecutorial ethics will require me to dismiss these cases,” said Bregman.

KOB 4 asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office if the FBI investigation into multiple APD officers has anything to do with the DA dropping more than 150 DWI cases.

A spokesperson says, “DOJ policy does not allow us to confirm the existence of or otherwise comment on ongoing investigations.”

“Of course it is very concerning, but all I can tell you is that I have no choice. We had to do this, and unfortunately we dismissed 150 DWI cases,” Bregman said.

While the U.S. Attorney’s Office was unable to answer our question, KOB 4 obtained the list of the DWI cases. The name of the APD officer who owns the home in Los Lunas is one of the officers that occurs multiple times on the long list of dismissed DWI cases.

We also reached out to the Public Defenders’ Office, and they say about 35% of these cases are theirs. They say they’re reaching out to clients and looking at cases not on the list that might need additional investigation.

KOB 4 will be following this for a while. Bregman says he is also looking into other cases that may need to be reviewed.

Of the 150 plus dismissed cases we looked through, there are a number of APD officers that are involved in these cases repeatedly.

While we do have those names, we are not identifying them, since no charges have been filed. We are also noticing a pattern of re-occurring attorneys on the list.