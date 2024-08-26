FBI offering up to $5K reward for info on woman’s death

SHIPROCK, N.M. — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the death of a woman near Shiprock.

Back on May 18, around 1 a.m., authorities say a vehicle hit Tiffany Deanna Benallie on Highway 491 at mile marker 95, near Shiprock. They say the driver left the scene.

The FBI is working with investigators on the Navajo Nation on this case. They’re asking the public to reach out with any information that could lead to the “identification arrest, and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the death of Tiffany Deanna Benallie.”

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for this information. If you have any information that can help, you can submit a tip online or reach out to: