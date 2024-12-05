Feds accuse weapon scanner company of making false claims

The Federal Trade Commission is taking action against Evolv Technologies, saying it deceived school districts across the country.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A couple of years ago, Rio Rancho Public Schools showed off new entry scanners meant to detect weapons on campus or prevent them from coming in.

Now, the feds accuse the company which made those scanners of making false claims about how they work.

The FTC claims it investigated the company for several months. It found the express scanners failed to detect certain types of guns, and only detected knives about half the time. Meanwhile, personal items like laptops, binders and water bottles sometimes got flagged.

The FTC says Evolv must offer schools across the country the ability to cancel their contracts.

The “Evolv Express Scanners” is the same system the company says it installed in some Rio Rancho schools in 2023.

Previously, Rio Rancho said they planned to install Evolv Technologies at all schools.

A spokesperson for RRPS says they are aware of the issues, but the advertisers the district worked with were transparent.

KOB 4 is working to discuss this issue with school safety further with RRPS.