First day of school delayed at 3 Rio Rancho schools

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – A mix of the hot temps and busted air conditioners meant some students stayed home for one more day of summer vacation. Some parents aren’t so happy about that.

The district cancelled class Tuesday for students at Enchanted Hills Elementary, Ernest Stapleton Elementary, and Mountain View Middle School.

A spokesperson with the Rio Rancho School District says the decision to delay school was made to keep students and staff safe.

Without the air conditioning working, students and staff would be dealing with excessive heat.

The district says the HVAC issues are also causing problems with air circulation, and the district does not want to risk spreading germs.

On Tuesday, KOB 4 talked to Rio Rancho parents who did send their students back to school about having these issues right out of the gate.

“Well, with all them knowing that school was supposed to start today everything should’ve been ready instead of prolonging it, so what were they doing all summer?” said Brandy Trujillo, a Rio Rancho parent. “That’s appropriate, I wouldn’t want my kids sitting in a hot classroom all day. How are they going to focus if they’re hot?”

The district spokesperson says it apologizes for any inconvenience the delay caused Tuesday, and they have crews working on the issues.

The district says it will notify parents of any changes and updates with the HVAC issues, but says students at all three schools are expected to be back in class Wednesday.