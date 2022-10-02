First look: Surprise drone show at the Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Organizers promised a lot of surprises for the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta – and one of them was before dawn Saturday morning.

A fleet of 300 drones was rearranged to display several New Mexico-specific designs, including hot air balloons, the Sandia Peak tram, red and green chile, and even Wile E. Coyote.

Philadelphia-based Verge Aero is the company behind the impressive performance. They were actually recruited after performing on the TV show, America’s Got Talent.

The chief pilot said the drones can handle much stronger wind gusts than hot air balloons – which meant Balloon Fiesta visitors still got a show Saturday evening despite windy conditions that canceled the scheduled Balloon Glow.

There are several more chances to see the drone show in-person. Company reps said there are two more shows Sunday, as well as a few more Thursday, Friday, and next weekend.

