Flags at half-staff through Saturday for Gallup Medal of Honor vet

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flags around New Mexico lowered to half-staff Thursday to honor a Medal of Honor recipient from Gallup who recently passed away.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered flags to be at half-staff to honor Hiroshi “Hershey” Miyamura through sundown Saturday, Dec.10.

Miyamura is a Korean War veteran and Congressional Medal of Honor recipient who made his home in Gallup. On Nov. 29, he passed away at age 97 and was laid to rest on Dec. 3 in Gallup.

Upon issuing her order, the governor issued the following statement on Miyamura:

“The bravery displayed by former Corporal Miyamura during combat in the Korean War to protect his fellow soldiers was the stuff of legends. His efforts not only saved American lives but went toward the greater cause of preserving our liberty and freedom here at home.

I have often said that I am proud to be the governor of a state that is home to so many dedicated service members – they represent the best of us. I offer my profound thanks to Mr. Miyamura for his sacrifice and my sincere condolences to his family. I pray for peace and comfort as they mourn this great loss.”

