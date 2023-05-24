Flash flood warning issued for Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar area

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon burn scar area.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday for the area of northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico.

According to Doppler radar observations at 2:38 PM, thunderstorms in the area are producing heavy rainfall.

It’s estimated the area has seen a quarter of an inch to a half-an-inch inches of rainfall. It’s expected there will be similar additional rainfall, which poses a significant risk of flash flooding in and around the burn scar.

Possible affected areas include Tecolote Creek and Gallinas River drainage areas, encompassing Cabo Lucero Creek, Canon Mesteno, Ojitos Frios Creek, Tecolote Creek, Porvenir Canyon, Arroyo Pecos, Agua Zarca, and Vegosa Creek. The debris flow may contain rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

Associated hazards could potentially be life-threatening. Thunderstorms in the burn scar area could produce flash floods and endanger people within the vicinity.

The following locations will likely experience flash flooding:

Las Vegas

El Porvenir

Montezuma

Storrie Lake State Park

Mineral Hill

Gallinas

San Geronimo

San Pablo

The flooding may affect these highways:

State Road 518, between Mile Markers 3 and 9

State Road 283 between Mile Markers 3 and 12 (near Mile Marker 14)

Interstate 25 near Mile Marker 348

State Road 65 between Mile Markers 2 and 14

STORM WATCH: