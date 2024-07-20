Flash flood emergency extended in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Monsoon continues to be ruthless to the Village of Ruidoso as people had to evacuate again due to flash flooding this weekend.

The flooding is ongoing as a flash flood emergency is now in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday. The National Weather Service stated at 3:54 p.m., emergency management reported ongoing catastrophic flash flooding. They’re encouraging residents to stay away from U.S. Highway 70 and Ruidoso Downs. They also encouraged people in Cherokee Mobile Village, Safe Haven RV Park and Ruidoso Downs to get to higher ground.

“Rapid rises on Rio Ruidoso are expected. Fast water flowing down Highway 70 near the Travel Center. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area if new storms develop,” the report stated.

Officials anticipate flooding will impact reservoirs, bridges, culverts and roadways, such as Highways 48 and 70, Main Road, Paradise Canyon Road and Gavilan Canyon Road.

Authorities urged everyone in the Cherokee Mobile Home Park to evacuate. Flood waters rose due to heavy rain Friday night. The flood waters washed away the intersection of Paradise and Hull Road and tore out the culverts in the area overnight.

The rain didn’t stop Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency around 2:25 p.m. Village officials told residents in Upper Canyon, Cedar Creek, Brady Canyon and near the Rio Ruidoso to evacuate immediately at around that time.

KOB 4 received a report of downed powerlines in Brady Canyon with arcing in the flood waters. An SUV was also reportedly trapped against a tree. Bridge 2 at Main Road and Fox Road is impassable.