Flash flooding prompts immediate evacuation in Ruidoso

RUIDOSO, N.M. — The Ruidoso Office of Emergency Management has issued an immediate evacuation following flash flooding Sunday.

Folks near Upper Canyon should evacuate immediately and move to higher ground. Do not grab any belongings and go now.

A shelter is available at White Mountain Relief Center at 687 Hull Road.

Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.

MORE: