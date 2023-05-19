Flood risk persists Friday in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The risk of flooding will persist Friday in parts of New Mexico, as showers and storms are continuing their reign over the state.

During the noon hour, storms popped up near some of the burn scar areas in the Gila Wilderness and in northern New Mexico.

Flood watches are in effect across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Jemez Mountains. A flood watch is also in effect in the McBride Fire burn scar area, near Ruidoso.

The city of Española also faced a flood advisory but rain totals tapering off may minimize flood risks.

This will be the most active day of the next week or so. A warm-up is coming soon, Meteorologist Brandon Richards promises.

STORM WATCH: