Florida man on Balloon Fiesta road trip worries about home as Hurricane Milton approaches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Every second week of October, hundreds of thousands of people around the world make their way to the Land of Enchantment.

One man from Orange County, Florida won’t have the chance to prepare his home for Hurricane Milton because he started his Balloon Fiesta road trip a long time ago.

KOB 4 caught up with him Wednesday at Balloon Fiesta Park.

“I am here to experience the Balloon Fiesta. I was here three years ago for the Balloon Fiesta, and I really loved it, so like when that stop was coming I wanted to come again,” said Mike DiMauro.“I have been diagnosed with autism at the age of 22, I am an UberEats driver, and I am trying to do UberEats in all 50 states. I am at 34 states right now.”

DiMauro’s goal is to empower others on the spectrum to live their lives to the fullest and achieve their goals.

“I have been traveling since Sept. 3, and I flew into Seattle, met up with my parents, drove for Washington, Oregon, California, went to Disneyland and Hollywood. Then, I went to Las Vegas, Grand Canyon, and now we are here,” said DiMauro.

While he’s currently in New Mexico, he is thinking about his home state, Florida.

“This trip was planned before the hurricanes decided to come,” DiMauro said. “I’m just fearful because I live in an apartment by myself. So I am fearful for my home, if it will still be there or my car which is at my friends’ house in Lakeland, Florida.”

Even though he wasn’t able to prepare his home before leaving, he plans to stay the course and finish out his mission.

“I think going to the Balloon Fiesta makes me more happy than dealing with a hurricane, and I think everyone will agree with me on that because balloons are joyful things whereas hurricanes are not,” said DiMauro.

After wrapping up his time here, DiMauro will head to Missouri before heading back home to Florida.